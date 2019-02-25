We must make certain that deadly force is justified when used by police

Without laws, civilization would be hopeless; the words safety, order and accountability would be meaningless. We have police officers, sheriff’s deputies and prosecutors because without enforcement, laws are meaningless.
The work those officers do is dangerous, difficult and demanding. They deserve and have our respect.
But sometimes they make mistakes. Some of those mistakes are irreversible. When that happens, we must ask: Who polices the police? Or, in the words of a second-century Roman poet, who watches the watchmen?
When a police officer or deputy crosses that terrible line, firing on someone through fear or carelessness, what recourse does society have?
Assembly Bill 392, written by Shirley Weber (D-San Diego) and Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), would help law enforcement exercise greater care in approaching that line between life and death.
The current muddled standard for using deadly force arises from a patchwork of statutes dating to 1872. As it is now, police officers can use deadly force when they consider it “reasonable.” Many believe such vague language has resulted in a mentality that demands officers shoot first and ask questions later.
In the 10 years ending in 2017 the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund writes that an average of 52 officers were shot to death each year. Every officer knows it’s impossible to predict if or when a deadly encounter will arise. Over the past four years, police officers have killed approximately 1,000 people per year, according to the Washington Post. Scientists say the only way to reduce the number is to create “systematic” change – which AB 392 seeks to do.
In Seattle, where police adopted more stringent rules as part of a federal consent decree, police use of force has dropped “without officer injuries going up,” according to the United States Attorney’s Office. In addition: “Force has gone down without crime going up, demonstrating that constitutional policing does not require sacrificing public safety.”
More brightly drawing the lines for officers keeps everyone safer, including the officers. Why? Because taking a life, even when justified, can have devastating consequences, including career-ending post-traumatic stress disorder. AB 392 seeks to change this dynamic by permitting deadly force only when deemed “necessary” in specific situations. The “California Act to Save Lives” would:
▪ Establish clear rules for using deadly force.
▪ Allow use of deadly force only when no reasonable alternatives exist.
▪ Permit use of deadly force only when required to protect the lives of officers or citizens.
Law enforcement groups are fighting the bill, just as they did last year when Weber and McCarty introduced a similar bill. But this year there’s a twist.
Police groups now have a bill of their own. Senate Bill 230, introduced by state Sen. Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) who represents Merced and part of Stanislaus County, co-opts the language of reform without providing any. It would require law enforcement agencies to set guidelines and training, which is welcome, but has no specific requirements. Critics call it “toothless.”
Under AB 392, officers who violate rules governing the use of deadly force could be held accountable through administrative, civil or criminal charges.
The overwhelming majority of officers are good people, willingly risking their lives to keep us safe. But by pushing SB 230, law enforcement is admitting deadly force policy is a crucial issue. This approach is window dressing. AB 392 offers a hope for real change.
