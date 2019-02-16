Your data is worth billions. Can Newsom make tech giants pay us for it?

Jaron Lanier and Gov. Gavin Newsom believe Facebook, Amazon and Google owe you more than just celebrity gossip or the deal of the day. Since these massive tech giants make billions selling information they collect from us, both are saying we should be cut in on the deal.
Lanier is a Silicon Valley insider who helped pioneer virtual reality. In his 2013 book “Who Owns the Future?,” he raised the idea of making tech companies pay for the data they collect on users. Apparently, some important people have been reading his books.
In his State of the State speech Tuesday, Gov. Newsom brought up a “data dividend.”
“California’s consumers should also be able to share in the wealth that is created from their data,” Newsom said. “I’ve asked my team to develop a proposal for a new Data Dividend for Californians, because we recognize that your data has value and it belongs to you.”
It’s a revolutionary, even breathtaking, concept. The data dividend has the potential to shift the way we think about technology, data, individual rights and economic power.
We’re not the only ones who believe Newsom is onto something big. After his remarks, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) and Facebook both traded marginally lower.
Why might such an idea scare investors? Lanier says it’s because we’re not thinking of social media and the internet like businesspeople. We think of social media as “free,” but it’s not. As he describes in his latest book, “Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now,” the apps and websites that connect us to friends, family and the news are huge nets designed to collect as much information – data – as possible about our wants and needs and how much we’re willing to spend to have them met.
“Algorithms gorge on data about you, every second,” writes Lanier. “What kinds of links do you click on? What videos do you watch all the way through? How quickly are you moving from one thing to the next? Where are you when you do these things?”
Such algorithms give advertisers powerful ways to monitor and manipulate our desires. Through likes, shares, instant messages, video plays and searches, we give this data away for free.
What’s it actually worth? Well, consider that Google, a company that started in 1998, is worth $279 billion. Facebook, which is only 15 years old, is worth $138 billion. That wealth is built off their ability to deliver you to their advertisers. Without your data, they can’t do that.
A data dividend would:
▪ Educate consumers about the value of their data. Since search engines and social media apps need data to make money, control of data gives us the power. The key is knowing how to use it.
▪ Create new forms of income in a world where data is king, bridging a tiny bit of the distance between the tech billionaires and everyone else.
▪ Raise public awareness about what technology is doing to our lives and society. Lanier, who sold one of his startups to Google, uses terms like “behavior modification,” “surveillance” and “addiction” to describe Silicon Valley’s business model. He says tech companies keep us hooked and then make us unhappy in order to milk as much data as possible.
So, what might a data dividend look like?
Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes wrote an essay entitled “The wealth of our collective data should belong to all of us” for the Guardian of London. He suggested a model based on Alaska’s Permanent Fund, which gives residents a share of the state’s immense oil wealth.
Oil companies pay a portion of gross revenues (negotiated by the state) into a state-administered fund that acts as a savings account for the people. “That savings account distributes 2.5 percent of its total value every year, split evenly between every resident of the state of Alaska.” In 2017, that worked out to around $1,500 per person, or $6,000 for a family of four.
But Alaska has lots of oil and few people. A state of 40 million would spread around much less, or, perhaps Newsom is considering using the money to pay for things like single-payer health care or free college.
Using either model would give every person a long-term financial stake in their own data “contributions.”
Lanier believes people must have “equity” or be paid “royalties” for their data, because a future without such an arrangement could be bleak.
“We either need to nationalize Google and Facebook, or we need to pay people for their data,” he said. “Anything less will lead to an incredibly dangerous and unstable society.”
The tech giants will fight Newsom’s audacious concept in every way they can. But the tech titans might find that 40 million Californians have the governor’s back on this one.
