Want to know where Denham, Harder stand? They’ll tell us on Thursday

Jeff Denham is doing all he can to keep his job as Representative for California’s 10th Congressional District. Josh Harder is doing his utmost to replace him.
They come face-to-face for the first time publicly during an editorial board meeting at The Modesto Bee on Thursday. You’re invited to look in through Facebook Live. (There will be no public access.)
We hope to ask the candidates a dozen similar, though not identical, questions over an hour – longer if they’re willing. We’ll be live-streaming so you can watch from your smart phone, pad or computer via www.facebook.com/modestobee/ starting at 3:30 p.m.
C-SPAN asked to pick up the feed and we’ve heard viewing parties are being planned. We’re delighted.
Harder’s a political neophyte, but his campaign is said to be essential to the hopes of Democrats to flip control of the House from Republican to Democratic. It’s being seen – as are all House races – as a referendum on Donald Trump’s controversial presidency.
Many consider Denham important to winning California’s water wars – where Stanislaus and San Joaquin County are on the front lines. But Denham has been a reliable supporter for most of Trump’s agenda – with the notable exception of immigration.
So yes, there’s a lot at stake.
Editor Brian Clark, Opinions Page Editor Mike Dunbar, archivist Maria Figueroa and former visiting editor Jessica Chang Irish will be at the table for The Bee. We have invited Nicole Dunlap, editor of the Stanislaus State Signal, to attend. Bee reporter Garth Stapley will cover the debate along with digital content producer Jim Silva and, photographer Andy Alfaro.
Some questions will be tailored to each candidate; others we’ll pose identically.
If you fear we’ve overlooked a crucial topic, email mdunbar@modbee.com – the sooner the better.
We made the same request a few weeks ago, and several readers responded. One wanted to be certain we asked about the deficit; another wants us to challenge each candidate about his plans to provide healthcare (and how). Many are concerned about tariffs and exports – especially nuts and wine. Still others mentioned high-speed rail, the impact of tax reform on Californians and even whether or not the candidates have pets and where they came from. We’ll get to as many as we can.
But there are some places we won’t go.
Sincerity. We don’t believe every word any candidate utters, but we trust these two to tell us exactly how they feel and where they stand.
Brett Kavanaugh. Representatives have no say about Supreme Court justices. If the candidates want to offer their opinions, they’ll have to bring it up.
Football. Sacks, first downs, fumbles and bended knees probably have little bearing on how you’ll vote. If they do, you’ve likely already made up your mind. We’ll take a pass.
Who is the localest. Denham wasn’t raised here; Harder moved away then came back. The important point is that both want to represent us. Being “local” means less than having our welfare at heart.
Yes, this race has implications far beyond Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties. What interests us, though, is who best will represent us, protect our interests and voice our concerns.
