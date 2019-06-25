Modesto Bee seeks visiting editor applicants

Ever wonder how a newspaper comes up with an editorial opinion? Or how its political endorsements are decided?

It may be your turn to be part of the process, if you’re chosen to be a visiting editor.

Visiting editors aren’t paid, but they actually become temporary members of The Bee’s editorial board. They attend one-hour meetings every other week or so, where editors question invited community leaders about important issues affecting all of us. Visiting editors then participate in a collaborative discussion and help to formulate the newspaper’s editorial opinion.

The process is similar during campaign season, when candidates meet with — and sometime debate before — the editorial board. This November’s election will be relatively quiet, but weeks leading up to the March Primary will be busy with many intriguing local races, including the U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate and Assembly, and Stanislaus County supervisors.

If you’d like to know more, or want to apply, send a note to Opinions Editor Garth Stapley, gstapley@modbee.com, or call him at 209-578-2390.