McNerney, Morse best fits for Congress

With the possibility that control of Congress could flip on Nov. 6, experience, expertise and enthusiasm matter. Northern California voters would be best served by re-electing one Democrat and choosing another to replace ultra-conservative and but especially ineffective Tom McClintock.
Jerry McNerney is doing a good job and deserves another term representing the 9th Congressional District. First elected in 2006, he pushed aside Richard Pombo after the Tracy congressman was linked to lobbyist Jack Abramoff, who went to jail for bribing officials on behalf of tribes trying to locate casinos.
In a Democratic-majority House, McNerney would have a significant say on his priorities, including water policy, veterans’ issues and campaign finance reform. Among House Democrats, he’s a relative moderate who fits his district, which stretches from the edge of Sacramento County to the Stanislaus River, wrapping around Escalon.
McNerney’s challenger is Republican Marla Livengood, a first-time candidate raised east of Stockton and now living in Lodi while working for the California Strawberry Commission. But Livengood is no Washington neophyte. She was Pombo’s “legislative director” during the Abramoff years.
She can be incredibly doctrinaire, taking an absolutist position on the Second Amendment – that gun owners should be able to carry AR-15s. California became the first state to prohibit such assault weapons after a man gunned down five children at Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton in 1989. Many living in what would be her district still shudder over that tragedy.
McNerney, on the other hand, has been out front in seeking a bipartisan agreement on guns. After so many mass shootings, that is a far more responsible position. If Democrats win Congress, some progress on gun control could actually happen.
We also recommend Jessica Morse, the Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Tom McClintock in the 4th Congressional District – an incredible longshot in one of the most reliably red districts in the state.
Both candidates have strikes against them.
Morse has an especially steep climb, and didn’t make it any easier by trying to pad her resume. Strike one.
It also would be helpful if she could make up her mind on healthcare. She told the Sacramento Bee editorial board and others that she supports “Medicare for All.” But in Mariposa on Sept. 23, during what will probably be the campaign’s only debate, she said she opposes opening it to everyone – but would support allowing anyone to buy into Medicare. It’s a fine distinction, but it qualifies as strike two.
McClintock, by contrast, is visiting whenever he comes to District 4 to campaign. That’s because he actually lives in Elk Grove. Strike one.
As one of the most conservative politicians in California – he supports the death penalty, hates taxes, hates thinking about a warming planet – McClintock’s out of step even in a district filled with stridently independent mountain folks and retirees. Strike two.
Morse’s mistakes – fairly typical among first-time candidates – are not disqualifiers. She did work for the State and Defense departments, as well as the U.S. Agency for International Development. And while McClintock would like everyone to believe she traveling in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi, Morse is actually a centerist, walking down the middle of the political road. It’s McClintock who is on the edge. He also likes calling Morse a “carpetbagger” – rich coming from a guy raised in Thousand Oaks. At least she can vote for herself on Nov. 6.
While Morse isn’t perfect, she could be a better representative than McClintock – especially in a House controlled by Democrats.
