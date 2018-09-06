How real change happens in a community, changing lives for the better

Real change happens when people from various and often disparate entities realize there is a need and come together to address a problem.
Over 30 years ago, just such a groundswell happened in Stanislaus County. The issue was adult literacy. It started at the most basic level, with a group of concerned citizens from Stanislaus County’s West Side gathering in 1985. Coincidentally, this group of volunteers was using what remains today the core curriculum of LearningQuest’s literacy program – The Laubach “Each One, Teach One” Method.
The volunteers asked the Volunteer Center of Stanislaus County for support, and Arlene Nagel, who then was leading the organization, encouraged the board of directors to respond. This event inspired the center’s board and staff to look into the issue of literacy and how best to address it.
Coincidentally, Tri-Valley Growers was having its own crisis: too many employees with low literacy skills and the need to expand into the area of computerized equipment.
Their new training center manager, Mary Ann Parker, joined forces with the Volunteer Center’s literacy director, Margaret Land. These two women began looking for a way to teach adult workers the skills needed for a burgeoning technological revolution in the food industry through workplace literacy.
Before long, the state’s literacy organization – California Literacy – recognized their efforts and contributed ideas and resources to encourage them to start providing literacy tutoring using volunteers both in the community and at Tri-Valley. In time, Parker and Land had helped start improving literacy throughout the valley.
Then, a Modesto Bee employee brought the media’s attention to the need for literacy and county government and educators soon got involved in seeking solutions. This consortium of community stakeholders became known as the Literacy Network and was sponsored by Stanislaus County Office of Education.
The Sheriff’s Department also requested their assistance to improve inmate literacy as well as GED test preparation. The Volunteer Center provided tutoring and the Rotary Club donated books. SCOE decided to start providing adult literacy classes free of charge and StanRead was born under the leadership of Adele Little.
This multi-faceted community response produced solutions that continue to impact our county in a positive way. Literacy Network continues to bring together adult education providers for collaboration and celebration.
The Volunteer Center became Stanislaus Literacy Center from 1995-2013 and is now known as LearningQuest. LQ serves over 1,000 adults a year with literacy, English language and high school equivalency tutoring and is one of the largest non-profit literacy organizations in the state.
As we celebrate International Literacy Day, Sept. 8, we should also celebrate what this county has accomplished – starting with the passion and desire of county leaders from the 1980s “to do something about literacy.” The insert in today’s newspaper shares stories of adult education students whose success would not have happened without the leadership of people in this community who would not just stand by and watch. Note, also, the donors who continue to support literacy.
A similar groundswell is rising now, led this time by Stanislaus Community Foundation and SCOE and other community and government organizations, including LearningQuest. This new initiative for “cradle-to-career” education will lead our county to find more and better solutions to address the continuing need for greater literacy and education in this county and carry on this 30-year legacy far into the future.
Karen Williams is is executive director of LearningQuest.
