Fear of failure? Not when you’re with the Girl Scouts

I was a Girl Scout for nine years, starting in Daisies at age 5.
While I valued so many aspects of my Girl Scouts experience, one thing that stands out is the opportunities it gave me to solve problems by myself – to figure out the best or most creative method to do things. Cooking food to perfection over a fire, coercing adults into buying more cookies than they originally intended, writing and directing skits, and making an endless supply of crafts out of egg cartons and toilet paper rolls; those are just a few of the skill I acquired.
Unfortunately, like many girls, I was given far more encouragement to pursue creative endeavors than I was to build things or tackle technical tasks. I knew I was great at crafting and baking, but I was far less sure of my ability to do anything that involved complicated numbers and directions. Unsure, until I joined Girl Scouts.
I remember waking up one morning on a Girl Scout camping trip and being told that today we were going to learn orienteering with a compass and how to tie multiple complicated knots. My heart sunk. I couldn’t get out of this one. There was a badge involved! My pride depended on it.
With my troop leader’s encouragement, I walked around in the woods with my compass and a piece of paper and I wrestled with my nearly debilitating fear of failure until I owned it. I realized I could accomplish something that terrified me. And I’ve drawn on that reservoir of confidence countless times throughout my life.
I dipped into it when I got to high school and was learning physics. And again when I got to college and had to take a year of calculus.
I really had to dig deep when 10 days into my first job out of college I was asked to take apart a high-pressure homogenizer. It was daunting, but after a few days poring over the instruction manual and calling tech support as needed, I figured it out. Every time I felt the familiar anxiety many girls experience, I was willing to follow the first line of the Girl Scout motto: “On my honor, I will try to do my best …”
I can’t imagine a better place for young people to try new things than the new Girl Scouts STEM Center + MakerSpace in Modesto. Contrary to what some imagine, nothing there is pink. None of it is “dumbed down” for girls. There’s a whole section on coding and electronics for building robots. There’s a 3D printer. There’s a peg board for girls to design their own marble courses.
I’m so thrilled for girls, young women and gender-variant youth to have this opportunity to do hard things – things that might scare them at first.
We need more women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) careers. We have to start early by helping them realize they can do it themselves.
“Girls can do anything!” is written on the back of every Girl Scout business card. I want every young person to believe that.
It’s a huge honor to be named the “Local Legend” of the Girl Scouts’ Modesto STEM Center + MakerSpace.
I’ve worked jobs as a lab technician, product developer and graduate student assistant. Currently, I am a sensory analyst for E.&J. Gallo Winery. I’ve waded through the sludge of self-doubt to follow my passion for food science.
By creating this new Center, the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California is providing a series of challenges to give girls the confidence and knowledge that they are capable. I see this STEM Center + MakerSpace as a physical embodiment of the oft-quoted Girl Scout campsite rule – leave it better than you found it.
I am continually inspired by the young people I meet and I have no doubts the current generation of Girl Scouts is going to be stronger, more empowered and more self-reliant than any previous generation.
To all the young folks out there, the Girl Scout task force I met at the grand opening and to anyone else with an interest in STEM: you can follow your passion and succeed. I can’t wait to see what you accomplish.
Erica Kenney is a sensory analyst for E.&J. Gallo Winery in Modesto. She wrote this for The Modesto Bee.
