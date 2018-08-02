Would you worry if we refused to fill 18 Senate seats?

Imagine what would happen if our nation’s federal courts were to order that 18 Senators of the 100-member U.S. Senate not be seated, or that 75 Representatives not be allowed to participate in votes or deliberations in the House of Representatives.
It would be outrage, prompting a full-blown crisis; faith in America’s ideals and values would be challenged.
Something similar is happening in America’s federal court system, and no outrage has arisen. Some 131 of the 677 federal district court judgeships are vacant. That’s nearly 20 percent, or one in five.
These vacancies across 11 federal courts of appeals spread throughout the nation are creating judicial emergencies as more cases are assigned to fewer and fewer judges. Our system of jurisprudence is in danger of collapse.
The U.S. district courts are the workhorses of America’s system of system. Federal criminal trials occur in these courts. Trials for major noncriminal cases such as civil rights violations, water disputes and antitrust are all brought before these courts. Yet, the courts cannot function without an adequate number of judges and funding.
Faith in the judicial system requires that the other two branches of government – legislators and the executive – put partisanship aside and exercise their constitutional responsibility to make sure the courts are open and adequately staffed.
On June 19, the judges of the District Courts for the Eastern District of California – which includes Stockton, Modesto, Fresno and other cities – notified senators and congressional representatives of the “current crisis and an upcoming exacerbation of that crisis that will have … catastrophic consequences if left unaddressed.”
This huge district covers 55 percent of the land mass of California and serves a population of more than 8 million. It has six district judges and three senior district judges. Each district judge handles an average of 900 cases, more than double the nationwide average.
Two of the six district judges will retire in the next 19 months, as will one of the three senior judges. One senior judge is 80 years old and the other is no longer taking criminal cases and maintains a 50 percent civil case load.
The last new judgeship for this district was created in 1978 when the district’s population was 2.5 million. The remaining four district judges will soon be overwhelmed. Access to the courts for noncriminal business and citizen disputes will cease.
These judges beg for an emergency bill in Congress to create additional judgeships for this district.
They are not alone. The system is in danger of collapse. Congress must act. The president, who nominates federal judges, and the Senate, which approves nominations, must act. The Senate could start with the 79 nominees for the federal bench currently pending.
This is not how the system was intended to function. Unless remedied, justice will simply not be available to many Americans. Call, write, e-mail, or visit your Representative and our Senators and ask them to address this.
Daniel O. Jamison is an attorney with Dowling Aaron Incorporated in Fresno. He can be reached at djamison@ dowlingaaron.com.
Comments