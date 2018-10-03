One highway into Yosemite closes as first storm of autumn bears down

The first storm of autumn has brought little to the Modesto area as of Thursday afternoon, but a key route into Yosemite National Park is closing as a precaution.
Highway 140 from Cedar Lodge to Bug Hostel/Bear Creek Bridge will close as needed as an expected 1 to 3 inches of rain moves through in the afternoon and again in the evening, the California Department of Transportation reported.
The storm also has officials watching out for mudslides in areas burned by summer wildfires, including the Ferguson fire in Mariposa County and the Donnell Fire in Tuolumne County.
The Modesto Irrigation District reported just 0.02 inches of rain in its downtown gauge as of 3 p.m.. It was sunny and 76 degrees, but that could change.
The National Weather Service sees a 40 percent chance of Modesto rain Wednesday afternoon, then 80 percent overnight. Up to a third of an inch could fall. Thursday calls for a 30 percent chance, followed by at least six sunny days.
