Donnell Fire isn’t growing for now, but crews brace for rain that could cause landslides

Crews working the Donnell Fire on upper Highway 108 are guarding against landslides that thunderstorms could unleash on the charred terrain.
Meanwhile, the chief of Cal Fire is asking for another $234 million because this year’s widespread fires have nearly depleted its budget.
The Sierra Nevada generally is not as prone to the kind of earth movement that devastated the Montecito area of Santa Barbara County early this year. But the rain can be heavy, and it can erode soil in spots where the flames are especially intense.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, for northeast Tuolumne and southeast Alpine counties. No problems were reported as of midday Thursday, but experts are keeping watch.
“The fall rainy season is upon us, and severe mountain thunderstorms can develop quickly with little to no warning,” the update said.
The fire started Aug. 1 from an unknown cause near Donnell Reservoir and stood at 36,349 acres and 85 percent containment as of Wednesday. It badly damaged the Dardanelle Resort but spared Kennedy Meadows and other attractions. It is burning mostly in red fir, white fir and lodgepole pine stands, as well as brush.
Highway 108 in the area had reopened, but it closed again Wednesday at Kennedy Meadows because of another fire on the Mono County side of Sonora Pass. The Boot Fire was at about 4,620 acres Thursday near the junction of 108 and Highway 395.
Ken Pimlott, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, made the funding request in a letter to state lawmakers Thursday.
He said Cal Fire spent $432 million through the end of August and had only about $11 million left. Fire season generally picks up in fall, when winds and high temperatures can combine with dried-our forest and grasslands to create dangerous conditions.
Pimlott said the agency would use some of the money to add firefighters and helicopters.
The Legislature budgets for firefighting based on the historical average costs. Cal Fire has requested extra money in seven of the past 10 years, but never this early.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments