County updates close races for Modesto, Patterson council seats, college board

Updated vote tallies Tuesday night show Chris Ricci still ahead for a Modesto City Council seat and Shivaugn Alves doing the same in Patterson.

Milton Richards leads a close race for the Yosemite Commuity College District board. The Salida school district is above the threshold for a bond measure, but Waterford is just short.

The Stanislaus County Election Office released its latest update from the Nov. 3 election. It added 28,681 ballots to those counted last week, for a total of 198,219.

The vast majority of ballots have been counted, but the number that remain was not available Tuesday night.

(Here are the latest results)

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Highlights from Tuesday’s update:

Modesto council: Ricci led Janice Keating for the District 3 seat by 181 votes, up from 107 in Friday’s update. Jim Applegate was third. Rosa Escutia-Braaton and David Wright won the other two council seats.

Modesto mayor: Sue Zwahlen and Doug Ridenour have a Feb. 2 runoff because no one in the eight-candidate field came close to topping 50 percent. Rick Countryman did surpass Kristi Ah You to move into a third.

Patterson council: Alves was ahead of Shawun Ruth Anderson for the District A seat by 106 votes, up from 48 on Friday.

College board: Richards was leading for the Turlock-area seat by 282 votes over Bryan Rogers. The total includes the tiny slice of Area 3 in northern Merced County.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

County school board: Kimberly Spina led Tracie Anderson by 1,239 votes in Area 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Education, up from 991 on Friday.

School bonds: The Salida Union School District topped the 55 percent needed for a bond measure for campus upgrades, landing at 55.41%. It was just shy in last week’s counts. The Waterford Unified School District was at 54.55% in Tuesday’s update. The Stanislaus Union and Newman-Crows Landing districts are both around 60 percent.

President: Joe Biden has won support from 49.7% of the county’s voters to 48.5% for Donald Trump. That lead, however, has closed from a more than 5% lead after Tuesday night.