Elections
County updates close races for Modesto, Patterson council seats, college board
Updated vote tallies Tuesday night show Chris Ricci still ahead for a Modesto City Council seat and Shivaugn Alves doing the same in Patterson.
Milton Richards leads a close race for the Yosemite Commuity College District board. The Salida school district is above the threshold for a bond measure, but Waterford is just short.
The Stanislaus County Election Office released its latest update from the Nov. 3 election. It added 28,681 ballots to those counted last week, for a total of 198,219.
The vast majority of ballots have been counted, but the number that remain was not available Tuesday night.
Highlights from Tuesday’s update:
Modesto council: Ricci led Janice Keating for the District 3 seat by 181 votes, up from 107 in Friday’s update. Jim Applegate was third. Rosa Escutia-Braaton and David Wright won the other two council seats.
Modesto mayor: Sue Zwahlen and Doug Ridenour have a Feb. 2 runoff because no one in the eight-candidate field came close to topping 50 percent. Rick Countryman did surpass Kristi Ah You to move into a third.
Patterson council: Alves was ahead of Shawun Ruth Anderson for the District A seat by 106 votes, up from 48 on Friday.
College board: Richards was leading for the Turlock-area seat by 282 votes over Bryan Rogers. The total includes the tiny slice of Area 3 in northern Merced County.
County school board: Kimberly Spina led Tracie Anderson by 1,239 votes in Area 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Education, up from 991 on Friday.
School bonds: The Salida Union School District topped the 55 percent needed for a bond measure for campus upgrades, landing at 55.41%. It was just shy in last week’s counts. The Waterford Unified School District was at 54.55% in Tuesday’s update. The Stanislaus Union and Newman-Crows Landing districts are both around 60 percent.
President: Joe Biden has won support from 49.7% of the county’s voters to 48.5% for Donald Trump. That lead, however, has closed from a more than 5% lead after Tuesday night.
