Kuykendall leads Sanford for county school superintendent

Scott Kuykendall held a solid lead over Shannon Sanford for Stanislaus County superintendent of schools Tuesday night.
Kuykendall had 23,139 votes, or 56.7 percent, while Sanford had 17,461 votes, or 42.8 percent, with 59.5 percent of precincts reporting.
Kuykendall is assistant county superintendent in charge of the Educational Options Division. Sanford is superintendent of the Gratton School District. They vied to succeed Tom Chagnon, who did not seek a fourth four-year term.
The office had 1,059 employees at last report and a $261 million budget for the 2018-19 school year. It main duties include special education for several school districts and alternative schooling for students who have struggled in regular classrooms.
Sanford and Kuykendall faced off in the June primary against Don Davis, superintendent of the Waterford Unified School District. None got more than 50 percent of the vote, prompting Tuesday’s runoff.
