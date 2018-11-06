Scott Kuykendall
Scott Kuykendall
Scott Kuykendall

Elections

Kuykendall leads Sanford for county school superintendent

By John Holland

jholland@modbee.com

November 06, 2018 08:33 PM

Scott Kuykendall held a solid lead over Shannon Sanford for Stanislaus County superintendent of schools Tuesday night.

Kuykendall had 23,139 votes, or 56.7 percent, while Sanford had 17,461 votes, or 42.8 percent, with 59.5 percent of precincts reporting.

Kuykendall is assistant county superintendent in charge of the Educational Options Division. Sanford is superintendent of the Gratton School District. They vied to succeed Tom Chagnon, who did not seek a fourth four-year term.

The office had 1,059 employees at last report and a $261 million budget for the 2018-19 school year. It main duties include special education for several school districts and alternative schooling for students who have struggled in regular classrooms.

Sanford and Kuykendall faced off in the June primary against Don Davis, superintendent of the Waterford Unified School District. None got more than 50 percent of the vote, prompting Tuesday’s runoff.

DEMOCRACY MATTERS

Elections bring out a lot of noise. Good and bad. At The Modesto Bee, we hold local elected officials accountable and we uncover the truth. Support the kind of local journalism you only get from The Modesto Bee with a digital subscription.



  Comments  