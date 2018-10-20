What have national outlets been saying about Denham-Harder battle? Here’s a look.

Political junkies from sea to shining sea are watching the 10th Congressional District race between Republican incumbent Jeff Denham and Democratic challenger Josh Harder, for the right to represent Stanislaus County and part of San Joaquin County. Here’s what a few publications have said in recent weeks:
Denham won a narrow victory in 2016 in this farm-belt district, which Clinton carried by 3 points over Trump. Democrats hold a slight registration edge, but Denham, known for his involvement in water issues vital to agriculture, has proven tough to beat. Harder has called Denham a pawn of national Republicans who has failed to deliver for his constituents.
Denham, 51, is seeking a fifth term amid shifts in his district and the polarizing impact of President Donald Trump, which have made him one of the most vulnerable Republicans in the House.
With farms and businesses often reliant on immigrant labor, Denham has been an outspoken advocate for the kind of changes to U.S. immigration law that put him at odds with Trump and other hardliners within the GOP. Denham said voters in the Central Valley don’t always conform to party stereotypes on a host of issues.
Democrats are touting a September poll — pre-Kavanaugh — that shows Harder up by 5 points. Insider opinion, however, suggests that Denham is likely to be re-elected. And the main reason has little to do with the big national issues at play in other districts. Rather, Harder may be undone because he is perceived as weak on water issues.
Locals call the Bay-Delta Plan the “state water grab,” and opposition to it is bipartisan.
But Harder — whom Denham calls “‘Bay Area’ Harder,” though he grew up in the Central Valley — failed to show at a rally in Sacramento. Denham pounced. In a press statement, he said that Harder was “missing in action” on water.
Throughout the primary, Denham came under criticism for leading efforts to pass legislation to offer legal status to “Dreamers.” Denham is confident that his position is in line with the policy preferences of his district, where migrant labor plays a role in the farm economy. But for some conservatives, Denham’s position, and his efforts to circumvent House leadership, were troubling.
Denham and Harder are in one of California’s hardest-fought congressional races, which has drawn national interest and increasingly become highly personal and bitter.
The two are political polar opposites — Denham, an almond farmer and conservative ally of Trump, and Harder, a venture capitalist and moderate who supports Obamacare. The two also have clashed on issues such as taxes, immigration and water policy.
“You definitely see this trending in favor of Democrats in this area,” said Stephen Routh, a local political scientist. “More and more commuters (are) coming out to the Central Valley, where housing is much more affordable. And these people who have jobs in the Bay Area generally are more of a liberal or blue mindset.”
For a variety of reasons, local elections are increasingly a referendum on what’s happening in Washington.
Republicans have cast Harder as an outsider — not only to politics, but also to the area. They’ve criticized the time he spent at Stanford University and Harvard, as well as his early career working for a venture capital firm.
Harder says he’s no carpetbagger. He was born and raised in Turlock.. Since Harder moved home to run for office, he’s been teaching business at Modesto Junior College.
In campaign emails, Denham has sought to bolster his war chest by highlighting the major source of Harder’s campaign funds: individuals living in Silicon Valley and San Francisco. Harder’s campaign counters that the lion’s share of Denham’s campaign money, over 50 percent, comes from PACs, setting up a strange competition of which is more shadowy: liberal elites or big political money?
If Denham merely owns farmland that he rents out, he should not be allowed to call himself a “farmer” on the ballot, according to Vince Rocha, executive director of Red to Blue California.
“For way too long Jeff Denham has claimed to be a farmer, when in actuality he’s a landlord. That has absolutely nothing to do with being a farmer itself,” Rocha said. “We are simply asking the question, ‘Why is he lying to the voters in his district?’”
Denham campaign spokesman Dave Gillard called the idea of the lawsuit “completely laughable.”
Denham only began leasing his farm when congressional duties precluded him from tending it, according to Gillard. The congressman was raised on a farm in a neighboring county, developed the farm he owns and continues to earn income from farming, Gillard added.
“That’s his profession ― he is a farmer. He’s Mr. Ag in the district and anybody who says otherwise doesn’t know the district and doesn’t know Jeff Denham,” Gillard said.
Denham has attacked Harder’s politically motivated move (back to Turlock) from the get-go. Ties to the wealthier, more diverse and more liberal Bay Area can be politically troublesome in the rural Central Valley.
Denham often speaks of his father-in-law, a Mexican immigrant who became a citizen. He talks about a young relative who benefited from an Obama-era program that allowed people brought to the United States illegally as children to study and and work.
“I am not going to take a back seat on any issue that is critical for my community, especially one that is as personal as this one,” he said at a debate last month.
Harder has the support of roughly two-thirds of Latinos, the poll (by the UC Berkeley Institute for Governmental Studies) found.
White voters split 52 percent for Denham, 43 percent for Harder. Together, that’s enough to give the Democrat a 50 percent-45 percent edge in a district where 57 percent of voters say they disapprove of Trump.
Some Democratic House candidates stand to benefit simply because their districts are the only competitive ones within easy driving distance of urban centers teeming with people who are willing to go door-to-door to turn the House blue. Ethan Todras-Whitehill, the executive director of the voter-mobilization group Swing Left, said that its 500,000-plus volunteers aren’t evenly distributed across the 84 House districts on which the organization is focused. Some districts get more love than others.
“California 10, for instance,” Todras-Whitehill said. “It’s the swing district closest to San Francisco, so it gets a lot of San Francisco energy.” Denham is in serious danger of being unseated. Will Harder’s geographic good luck land him in the winner’s circle?
Jeff Denham would like to make “venture capitalist” a dirty word. Josh Harder would probably be all right if voters didn’t know what one of those is.
Denham and his wiry 32-year-old Democratic opponent are locked in one of America’s most competitive congressional races, playing out here in this almond-picking, culturally conservative swath of California’s Central Valley. And yes, Harder was until last year a venture capitalist.
Harder is deliberate, practiced and sometimes nerdily stilted on the campaign trail, much like he might be in a board meeting. More relaxed among the wine-and-cheese set than the union set, his flat ease makes it hard to recall that he was not the chosen (primary) candidate of the Democratic establishment.
Ever the strategist, Harder is quite aware on the stump of how he could be painted as a Bay Area rich kid. A question about the environment? “I had childhood asthma growing up here as a kid.” A complaint about an area bridge? “I drive over it every morning.” A voter claiming she’s from the country? “That’s not the country! That’s two minutes from where I live.”
One California Republican who looked like he would stand up to Trump is Denham, whose district is anchored by Modesto, a city of 212,000 surrounded by almond groves.
A world apart from the techie glitz of Silicon Valley, the region is California’s agricultural engine and a stronghold for Republicans. But immigrants are the lifeblood of the labor force here, and Denham led a gang of GOP moderates to sign a “discharge petition” that could have forced a vote on bipartisan immigration reform. But with the petition just a handful of signatures short, Denham abandoned it, leaving Trump’s abusive immigration policies unchecked.
Harder has forced Denham into the fight of his political life. A 32-year-old raised in dusty Turlock, Harder says he’s running to block the GOP assault on Obamacare, which protects people with pre-existing conditions, like his brother, who was born 10 weeks premature.
San Francisco Chronicle, Aug. 7
The candidates in a key California House race have reached a new low: They’re each accusing the other of stealing their slogans.
It started when Harder tweeted out a campaign mailer sent out by Denham with the slogan, “From the Valley. For the Valley.”
Hmm, said Team Harder. That sounds awfully similar to their slogan, “Of the Valley. For the Valley.”
“The absurdity of this statement is that Denham has lived in Washington, D.C.’s, suburbs since he was elected to Congress (in 2010) and is certainly not for the valley,” said Harder campaign manager Chelsea Brossard. “I know that imitation is the highest form of flattery, but I wish Denham would imitate the valley’s values and get voters the health care they deserve.”
Wait a minute, said Denham strategist Dave Gilliard.
“Jeff’s slogan goes back several election cycles. Harder is the one doing the copying.”
