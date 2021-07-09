Turlock loses another top employee. City tries to fill several leadership positions

Longtime city of Turlock employee Maryn Pitt starts as the executive director of the Manufacturers Council of the Central Valley on Aug. 1, 2021. Pitt’s departure marks the latest turnover for the city.

A top Turlock economic development employee will leave to lead an organization representing local manufacturers this month, marking more turnover for the city seeking to hire more than five leadership positions.

Maryn Pitt, a Turlock city employee for nearly 15 years, begins working as the executive director of the Manufacturers Council of the Central Valley Aug. 1, said the council’s president, Chris Savage.

The assistant to the city manager for economic development and housing plans to retire from Turlock on July 31. Pitt’s announcement Wednesday came two weeks after the City Council authorized paying a recruitment firm $100,000 to search for a city manager, police chief, fire chief, municipal services director and development services director. Staff have worked all five positions on an interim basis after various circumstances, including a separation agreement in May, retirement in October 2020, departure for another job in April 2020 and firing in June 2019.

Turlock is also looking to hire a finance director and a city clerk. Jennifer Land left the latter position last month, per a city press release, after working for Turlock for 19 years.

Interim City Manager Sarah Eddy did not immediately comment on whether the city plans to fill Pitt’s position or who will assume her additional responsibilities as a public information officer. Pitt said she offered to help with the transition.

Pitt was the Manufacturers Council’s top choice, Savage said in a phone interview, and the board has been interested in hiring her for a long time. She will succeed Joy Madison, who died unexpectedly in May after leading the organization since 2018, Savage said.

“Maryn is a positive and energetic leader,” Savage said in a press release. “Her warmth, collegial style, practical approach to problem solving, along with her passion for the economic vitality of the Central Valley will all be invaluable assets to the Council.”

Longtime Turlock employee brings experience

The council values Pitt’s experience with the city of Turlock, agricultural knowledge and previous leadership of the Merced County Farm Bureau, Savage said. The council represents manufacturers, many of which are agriculture-based, primarily in San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced counties, Savage said.

Throughout her career, Pitt said she has developed relationships with manufacturing companies in the region. Pitt also brings understanding of environmental regulations affecting businesses, including how the California Environmental Quality Act, water board and air pollution control district work, she said.

Since she began working for the city in 2006, Pitt said she considers the 140 units of affordable housing at the Avena Bella complex in southwest Turlock to be among her top accomplishments. Creating more jobs by attracting companies such as Blue Diamond, US Cold Storage, Valley Milk and most recently Amazon to Turlock is another one, she said.

When she starts working for the Manufacturing Council, Pitt said she plans to visit all the members, which include Crystal Creamery and E.& J. Gallo Winery, and reengage them coming out of the pandemic.

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization,” Pitt said in the press release. “The Manufacturers Council provides critical representation for our region’s manufacturers: the life blood of our economy.”