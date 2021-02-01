Turlock man suspected of stabbing two family members

Modesto Bee file

A Turlock man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of stabbing two of his family members.

Just before 8 p.m., Turlock Police officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of North Berkeley Road where one person had been stabbed in the back and another in the wrist, said department spokeswoman Deandra Wiley.

The stabbing stemmed from a family fight and the person who called 911 said the group of people responsible were headed to a home on Jubilee Drive, Wiley said.

Additional officers were sent to the home on Jubilee.

The victims, whose injuries were not life-threatening, were taken by ambulance a local hospital.

On Jubilee officers detained six people but ultimately arrested just one.

Jaskaran Singh, 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Wiley she did not know in what way the victims and suspect were related or what the fight was about.