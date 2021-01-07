Turlock man wanted for allegedly shooting at deputy during pursuit

Ernesto Covarrubias Jr. Turlock Police Department

Turlock Police are looking for an 18-year-old man they say fired at a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy during a pursuit in north Turlock Wednesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m. deputies and Turlock officers were looking for several people associated with a white sedan who had been seen firing guns in an orchard north of the city near Berkeley and Alderson roads, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Letras.

A witness provided deputies with a license plate number and a deputy going to the registered owner’s address spotted the vehicle near Four Seasons Park.

Letras said the deputy turned on his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle sped up.

During a brief pursuit, at least one occupant of the vehicle fired at least one shot toward the deputy, according to a news release from Turlock Police.

Neither the deputy nor his vehicle were hit, and he did not return fire, Letras said.

The vehicle stopped in the area of Spring Crest Drive, a few blocks from the park, and three males got out and ran.

Turlock Police officers and more sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene moments later, and officers from California State University, Stanislaus, Modesto Police, Ceres Police, and the California Highway Patrol responded to assist in the investigation and search for the suspects.

The search lasted for over six hours, and resulted in two of the three occupants being located and three firearms seized, according to Turlock Police.

A 17-year-old juvenile and 21-year-old man who were detained were subsequently released and at this point do not face any charges, said Turlock Police Sgt. Mike Parmley.

He said investigators have identified the suspected shooter as Ernesto Covarrubias Jr., an 18-year-old Turlock resident who remains at large.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Covarrubias but warn not to approach him, but instead call authorities immediately.

Turlock Police Detectives ask that anyone with information call Detective Timothy Redd at 209-664-7325. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.