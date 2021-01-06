Final suspects arrested in gang shootout at motel that killed one

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting at the Days Inn in Turlock, Calif. Monday Sept. 7, 2020. cmink@modbee.com

Turlock Police announced Tuesday that they arrested the fifth and final suspect in homicide at the Days Inn Motel on Labor Day.

Fernando Venegas, 32, was taken into custody in Winton by the Merced County Sheriff Office’s SWAT team on Dec. 23.

He and four others were arrested in connection with the death of Mario Meza-Nolazco, 26, who died in an allegedly gang-related shootout between to groups at the motel near Highway 99 and Main Street on Sept. 7.

Shots were fired between a group of at least six people associated with room 220 and at least four people associated with room 218, according to Turlock Police.

A grand jury indicted Venegas in October on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and participating in a criminal street gang. A warrant was issued for his arrest the same day and Turlock Police circulated his photo to the public in mid-December.

Turlock Police Department spokeswoman Deandra Wiley said Venegas was found in Winton with a woman named Jovita Valencia, 28, who has been charged with being an accessory to the murder.

Three other suspects were arrested in the weeks after the shooting.

Miguel Saldate, 20, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, being and ex-felon in possession of a firearm and participating in a criminal street gang.

He and the victim had just arrived at the motel to join the group associated with room 220 when the shooting started.

Patterson resident Eric Rodriguez, 27, has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, being an ex felon in possession of a firearm and participating in a street gang.

Juan Jose Cruz Jr., 19, of Modesto, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder but ultimately charged with and pleaded to being a gang member carrying a loaded firearm and participating in a street gang. He was sentenced to one year in jail and is scheduled to be released in March.