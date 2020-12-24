Stanislaus drivers warned: Officers looking for impaired drivers through holidays

Ho oh no! This warning was shared by the Turlock Police Department on its Facebook page.

Law enforcement agencies are asking drivers to be sober and safe on roadways this holiday season, and warning that a “maximum enforcement period” is in effect.

“The CHP wants to ensure your safety throughout this unprecedented year,” Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a news release. “We are hopeful that the public will do their part and remember to make safety a priority.”

The CHP will implement its maximum enforcement period at 6 p.m. Thursday and discontinue it at midnight Sunday. During the period, all available officers will be on the road for enhanced enforcement and to assist drivers in need of help.

California has instituted a stay home order covering most of the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is urging residents to stay close to home as much as possible and not travel significant distances. “If you must travel,” the news release says, “the CHP wants to remind you of some important traffic safety tips to help you arrive safely: Drive sober, avoid distractions, always buckle up and leave plenty of time to get to your destination.”

Through the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign, the Modesto and Turlock police department, too, are urging smart driving. “Stay at home or use a designated sober driver if you plan to drink,” the departments say in a news release. Through New Year’s Day, they will have officers patrolling for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“This year has been challenging and difficult on all of us,” the news release from both departments says. “The last thing we need is more heartbreak and tragedy. Make the right choice by not driving impaired so everyone can have a safe holiday.”

Authorities remind drivers that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana can also impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.

Funding for the heightened enforcement is through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.