Turlock gas station clerk accused of staging robbery with convicted felon

Joseph Tosta, left, and Larry Thornton

Surveillance footage from a Turlock gas station depicts an apparent robbery last month. But the truth is a different matter entirely, police say.

On the evening of Oct. 25, a man wearing a mask entered Amar Beer, Wine, & Gas at 1570 East Ave. and demanded money from the clerk, Larry Edwin Thornton, according to Turlock Police Sgt. Mike Parmley. The suspect acted like he had a weapon but none was seen on the store’s video surveillance system.

The suspect took money out of the register and ran away from the store. Police did not say how much money was taken; according to the criminal complaint, the amount exceeded $400.

Detectives received information identifying the suspect as Joseph Edward Tosta, a 41-year-old Turlock resident. When he was arrested Oct. 29 he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, police said.

During an interview with detectives Tosta admitted to his involvement in the theft from the gas station and said he worked in cooperation with the clerk, Larry Thornton, to make it look like a robbery, Parmley said.

Over the next several weeks detectives talked to two other witnesses who corroborated Tosta’s account.

On Nov. 13 Turlock Police arrested Thornton, 23, at his home in Manteca. He admitted to working with Tosta to stage the theft to look like a robbery, Parmley said.

Tosta and Thornton were both charged with second-degree burglary.

Thornton faces additional charges of embezzlement and filing a false police report.

Tosta was also charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale and both charges include enhancements for having two prior felony convictions.

He was convicted of first degree burglary in 2004 and arson in 2011, according to the criminal complaint.

At the time of his arrest last month he was also wanted for allegedly being in violation of his Post Release Community Supervision stemming from a 2017 conviction for auto theft. He’d failed to report to his probation officer, according to court documents.

Tosta is being held on $250,000 bail. Thornton was released on his own recognizance.