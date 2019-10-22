15-year-old dies in Turlock’s Crane Park after apparent medical incident

Modesto Bee file

A 15-year-old boy who was drinking alcohol with friends in Turlock’s Crane Park collapsed and died Monday night, police reported.

The report of a medical incident was made shortly before 8:30 p.m., Turlock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Russell Holeman said.

This early in the investigation, there is no indication whether alcohol was a factor in the teen’s death, he said.

An administrator of the Turlock Police Scanner group on Facebook that firefighters and an American Medical Response ambulance crew performed CPR on the youth, to no avail.

A Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office spokeswoman said that its detective had not spoken with the boy’s family as of early Tuesday morning but that it would leave the release of the victim’s name to the Police Department.

