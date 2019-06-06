Two young men from Florida shot in Turlock; one is in critical condition

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two men visiting California from Pensacola, Florida were shot in Turlock on Monday.

One of them suffered non-life threatening injuries but the other is in critical condition.

Jill Schlegel said her son-in-law Dallas Vincent, 24, was shot multiple times in the stomach and remains unconscious in the ICU of a Modesto hospital.

Turlock Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Chestnut Street at about 6:15 p.m., said Turlock Police spokeswoman Deandra Wiley.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One of the men was found lying on the ground where the shooting occurred and the other was around the corner on Julian Street.

Schlegel said Vincent and his friend left Pensacola on Saturday to visit a friend in Bakersfield. She said family doesn’t know what they were doing in Turlock; police haven’t told them much.

What they’ve learned so far is that Vincent and his friend were standing near a car registered to an address in Bakersfield, which Schlegel believes belonged to the other friend, when several men came out of a home and shot them.

“I really think they were robbed,” Schlegel said. “He was on vacation and he normally carries a lot of money on him and the cops said they had no money.”

Schlegel said her daughter, who has a 1-year-old son with Vincent, is coming to California on Friday and that Vincent’s parents are scheduled to arrive Thursday afternoon.

Wiley would not release details about the circumstances of the shooting or suspect information like whether the shooting was a drive-by or whether there was more than one suspect.

She said the motive remains under investigation.