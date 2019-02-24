Newman teen badly hurt in collision near Turlock

A 19-year-old Newman woman suffered major injuries in a crash Friday afternoon southwest of Turlock, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Washington and West Harding roads.
Delhi resident Jose Borba, 56, was driving west on Harding in a 2010 Toyota Tundra when he stopped at the Washington Road intersection. Maldonado was heading north on Washington in a 2012 Honda Civic. She was going about 58 mph and had the right of way, the CHP said.
As she neared the intersection, Borba began to cross Washington, into Maldonado’s path. She was unable to avoid the collision, the CHP said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Modesto Bee
#ReadLocal
Maldonado was taken to Doctors Medical Center. Information on her condition was not available.
The CHP news release says Borba was arrested, but it does not say if drugs or alcohol are suspected of being factors in the crash. Borba did not appear in the Stanislaus County Jail booking log Sunday morning.
Comments