Ex-mayor harassed detective who criticized him on social media, investigation alleges

A Turlock investigation has determined that then Mayor Gary Soiseth last year violated the city’s harassment and discrimination policy involving a Police Department detective who claimed the mayor tried to silence his off-duty political activity conducted as a private citizen.
Detective Jason Tosta, who bitingly criticized the mayor on social media, has said Soiseth contacted his Police Department supervisors last year about his criticisms. Public employees can engage in advocacy as long as they do it as private citizens.
Soiseth said in an email he disagreed with the investigation’s findings. He said he supports everyone’s free speech rights, including his own to defend himself against political attacks.
The investigation was conducted on behalf of the city by attorney Erich Knorr with the Van Dermyden Maddux law firm.
“Your complaint alleged that now former Mayor Soiseth engaged in harassment and discrimination in an effort to ‘chill’ your off duty political activity,” according to a Jan. 7 memo from human resources manager Sarah Eddy to Tosta.
“... Against that backdrop,” Eddy continued in the memo that summarized the investigation’s findings, “Mr. Knorr concluded by a preponderance of the evidence that Mayor Soiseth engaged in the conduct attributed to him and violated the City’s Harassment and Discrimination Policy.”
The investigation was conducted after Tosta filed a complaint with the city in August. Tosta provided The Bee with a copy of the memo. Turlock refused to provide the newspaper with a copy, despite court rulings allowing for the release of such records involving the investigations of high-ranking public officials.
Tosta said in an email to The Bee it took the city three attempts to find an impartial investigator. He said he objected to the first one because of his connection to interim City Attorney Jose Sanchez and said he objected to the second one because he said Soiseth had hired the firm for a previous investigation.
Tosta alleges Sanchez and Fire Chief Bob Talloni, who served as interim city manager last year, are part of a culture that allowed Soiseth’s behavior to occur.
The city will have Knorr reopen the investigation to look into that allegation, according to a Jan. 22 email from Eddy to Tosta.
City Manager Bob Lawton declined to comment about Tosta’s allegation about the city’s difficulty in conducting an impartial investigation and his allegations against Sanchez and Talloni. “Because your inquiry is related to a personnel matter, the City of Turlock is unable to comment at this time,” Lawton said in an email.
Soiseth lost the mayoral race to longtime Councilwoman Amy Bublak in the November election. Soiseth, who was serving his first term, faced a tough campaign, including allegations that he bullied city officials and misrepresented the city’s financial health. He has denied the allegations.
Eddy wrote in her memo that the city considers the Soiseth matter closed because he is no longer with the city.
Soiseth denied wrongdoing in an email to The Bee.
“I have not read the report, but I disagree with this conclusion,” he wrote. “Mr. Tosta was very vocal in his political disagreements with me on social media and by making regular public statements. He made no attempt to hide his identity, yet I treated him with respect and dignity.
“It is flatly untrue that I requested any negative actions toward Mr. Tosta from his superiors. I support every employee’s right to free speech, but I also assert my own right to defend myself against political attacks and to correct the record when my actions and words are misconstrued.”
Tosta in September filed a claim against the city seeking damages related to his complaint against Soiseth.
