‘Pretty terrifying.’ As Modestan deals with one fallen tree, another crashes down

On wet, windy Sunday afternoon, Brian Lien was walking from his car up to his Lee Street home just off McHenry Avenue when he noticed the roots of a city tree looked higher than they should. He made a mental note to call the city Monday morning, but before he even reached his door, the dead roots snapped and down it came.
He and his wife, their daughter and niece and his mother had just returned from a showing of “Mary Poppins Returns,” and all were out of harm’s way when the tree fell, at roughly 5:30 p.m. It appears to have glanced their house, damaging some roof shingles, and it landed in the driveway of Lien’s next-door neighbor, who’s his aunt.
Limbs broke the rear window of the car, so Lien retrieved a tarp to lay over it to keep the rain out. As he lifted dead, styrofoam-light limbs to put the tarp in place, he looked back at the second city tree in his yard and thought to himself, ”No way that one is going to fall, too, right?”
But it did.
Still standing at the rear of his aunt’s car, Lien heard and then saw the tree start to topple, about 30 minutes after the first one. With no time to step over the first tree’s limbs to get out of the way, he put his head down and covered it with his hands. Fortunately, it crashed around him and shattered, but missed hitting him.
“Not a scratch on me, but it came down right in my face. It was pretty terrifying.”
Over the summer, a couple of big limbs from the trees fell into Fox’s and Lien’s yard. They clearly were dying, Fox said, noting that a lot of branches were leafless in summer and mistletoe was starting to take hold. The couple had filed a request with the city to have the trees removed, but the storm did the job.
City workers went by the house in the dark Monday morning, Lien said, and planned to return to saw and remove the trees when it was light. They had a lot of other downed trees and limbs to check on, they told him.
That sounds about right to Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg, who said there were so many weather-related calls — crashes, trees and limbs down, wires down — from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning that “we couldn’t keep up. ... We were chasing our tails.” He couldn’t personally be at every call but said Monday morning that he knew of no big structural damage.
Turlock Fire Department spokesman Capt. Kevin Tidwell also said he heard no reports of significant structural damage from the weather. Nor were any injuries reported as TFD crews responded to multiple reports of wires down, arcing power lines and downed trees, he said.
In Modesto, preliminary numbers show 95 calls between 6 p.m. and midnight Sunday for trees and limbs down, Public Works Director Bill Sandhu said. Crews worked steadily and carefully — “When responding in 40 mph wind and rain, you have to be extra-cautious” — and were able to get to about two-thirds of the calls, which were prioritized by health and safety factors, he said.
About 23 of the calls were for trees and limbs blocking roadways, Sandhu said. About nine were property damage including homes, roofs and fences, and about four were vehicle damage.
“This morning, we’re still getting a lot of calls,” he said. As of 10, the city had received about 26 additional tree-related reports. “The good news is we are not aware of any injuries at this point to the public or our crews,” Sandhu said.
He did not yet have information on any predominant species of trees that fell during the storm.
Power failures were a far more common problem for area residents Sunday. Turlock Irrigation District first started hearing trouble around 5 p.m., Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Calvin Curtin said, and the peak time was between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. On Twitter, TID updated customers on failures in Hickman, Hughson, south Modesto, northeast Turlock and Ballico
The largest single outage affected 2,000 customers, but only for 15 minutes, he said. Including that one, the maximum number of customers without power at one time was 5,000. Some were in the dark for three hours or so, he said.
By 9:30, power was restored to most customers, and by midnight, nearly all service was back on line, he said. It was “a busy evening, and we had all hands on deck,” Curtin said, but there was no unusual damage for a storm like this.
Modesto Irrigation District experienced about the same time line of trouble as TID, spokeswoman Samantha Wookey said Monday morning. It’s hard to say how many customers were affected, she said, because the outages were scattered and MID is able to reroute power, meaning most were back on line quickly.
Some customers were without power an hour or two because of trees into power lines, Wookey said, and a couple of outages lasted longer because wires were fully down. Only one outage lasted into early morning, she said.
Traffic officers throughout the county were hopping to respond to crashes, but the great majority were noninjury or minor injury. The California Highway Patrol’s Modesto office responded to 27 weather-related calls, Officer Ming Hsu said.
Twenty were for trees or limbs blocking roadways, he said, and he encouraged drivers call 911 if they encounter any traffic hazards. “We continue to expect rain this coming week, so drivers should check their tire tread depth and pressure, as well as check the condition of their windshield wipers,” he said in an email to The Bee.
“Remember, the law requires headlights to be on when the windshield wipers are on continuously, but it’s a good idea to have headlights on in any inclement weather, regardless of windshield wiper usage.”
Drivers also should slow down during or after a rain, he said, because standing water could be anywhere on the roadways.
At Modesto’s Beard Brook Park, where several hundred homeless people are encamped, it was wet and muddy over the weekend. It also was smelly until a vacuum truck and crew arrived to clean out the portable toilets.
Several homeless people said Monday they are used to living outdoors but welcome the relocation of the camp to the nearby Tuolumne River Regional Park. They repeated concerns raised by others that Beard Brook is overcrowded.
Officials have said the new camp site will be cleaner, safer and better organized. A nonprofit called Turning Point will operate the encampment.
Modesto spokesman Thomas Reeves said the goal is to start relocating the camp in mid January and finish the relocation by the end of the month. But he said that time line could change based on the weather.
The weather this week includes more rain. The National Weather Service forecast for Modesto calls for a 30 percent chance Tuesday, rising to 60 percent Tuesday night. Wind gusts again are expected, but at 24 mph as opposed to the 40 mph of Sunday’s storm.
Wednesday, the chance of showers is 50 percent, falling to 20 percent by night. Thursday should be mostly sunny, but rain is back in the forecast Friday through at least Sunday.
