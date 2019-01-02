Turlock crews control a house fire and help a family dog to breathe again

Firefighters controlled a house fire Wednesday in north Turlock and aided a family dog overcome by smoke.
The Turlock Fire Department responded at about 3 p.m. to the blaze on the 3400 block of North Olive Avenue. Crews found sizable flames and smoke and forced their way inside, Capt. Kevin Tidwell said in a Facebook post.
A search of the single-story home found a dog who needed oxygen from emergency responders, he said. The family took the pet to a veterinarian for further examination.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
