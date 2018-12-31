Man rescues elderly woman from Turlock apartment fire

A man rescued an elderly woman Monday morning after fire broke out in an apartment complex south of downtown Turlock.
Firefighters were called to a report of a fire on G Street near Jessica Street on a report of a fire at around 8 a.m.
When they arrived, smoke was billowing from the small apartment fire.
Neighbor Eddie Carlos knew that his friend’s grandmother lived there, and rushed it to pull her out.
“I came outside to watch the fire when one of my friends told me my friend’s grandmother was still in the house,” he said. “So, I went over there and started banging on the door. I ripped the screen door open and kicked the door in and got her out of there.”
Carlos said the fire was in a nearby unit.
We’ll have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
