Turlock OKs 4 percent raises for managers

Turlock has approved 4 percent raises to slightly more than two dozen managers. This is their first pay increase in a number of years, but is expected to add stress to the city budget.
The City Council voted 5-0 last week to approve a one-year deal with the Turlock Management Group. The deal comes after negotiations between the city and the labor group and is retroactive to July 1.
The deal includes incentive pay based on years of service. Managers with 10 years of consecutive service earn 1.5 percent, and the incentive pay tops off at 4.5 percent at 20 years or more years. Managers who speak Spanish or Portuguese will earn 2.5 percent in incentive pay.
The deal with the Turlock Management Group covers such employees as department directors and other top managers. New City Manager Bob Lawton will not receive the 4 percent pay raise. His compensation is set through his employment contract with the City Council.
The deal will cost the city $257,512 in its first year, with $131,056 of that coming from general fund budget reserves. The roughly $42 million budget pays for public safety and other basics and is under stress as the council has approved other labor agreements and spending that is drawing down its reserves.
A staff presentation in August showed Turlock was on pace to exhaust the reserves within three years, though city officials are taking steps to reduce expenses and maximize revenues.
Before the unanimous council vote, Councilwoman Amy Bublak asked whether Turlock can afford the one-year labor deal. Administrative Services Director Kellie Jacobs-Hunter responded by saying: “We will be impacting the general fund to the tune of $131,000 ... and it will be coming from reserves.”
Jacobs-Hunter said in a previous story that managers took 9 percent pay cuts during the recession. Records show the city restored those cuts over several years, and Jacobs-Hunter said the 4 percent raises are the managers first pay increases in a number of years.
