Meet The Bee on opening night of the Stanislaus County Fair

Have a question for editors or reporters at The Bee? Curious about how we go about our jobs?
We certainly want to learn more about you.
Stop by and visit with editors Brian Clark and Patty Guerra and reporter Marijke Rowland on Friday at Modesto Bee Night at the Stanislaus County Fair.
There will be gifts from The Bee for the first 1,000 patrons who enter the fairgrounds.
Clark, Guerra and Rowland, along with members of the Bee Media Services team, will be stationed at the Day of the Fair Sponsor booth just to the north of the Bud Light Variety Free Stage.
Fair hours on weekdays are from 5 p.m. to midnight and on weekends from noon to midnight.
