Turlock woman spotted a hole in her closet. Police are looking for a peeping landlord

Police are looking for the landlord of a small apartment building in Turlock after a tenant reported the man was trying to spy on her in her bedroom.
The man, whose name was not released, is suspected of poking holes into the bedroom wall from a maintenance closet "for the purposes of peeping," according to the Turlock Police Department incident summary.
The apartment building is on the 500 block of Angelus Street, just north of Wakefield Elementary School. The suspect's actions were discovered Sunday when the tenant heard a noise and saw a wire being pulled back through the hole it made in the wall, police Lt. Steve Webb said.
Officers went to make contact with him but have been unable to locate the man, Webb said Monday. He has not returned phone messages left for him, either.
Investigators believe this to be an isolated case, with no other tenants victimized, Webb said.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Turlock Police Department at 209-668-5550 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org or download the P3 app on your mobile device.
Comments