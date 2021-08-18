Crews remain on scene of overnight Oakdale Recreation Area fire near animal shelter

Modesto Fire battled an overnight vegetation fire in the Oakdale Recreation Area on the Stanislaus River. The blaze was near the Oakdale CA animal shelter.

Area fire crews continue to mop up after a blaze started along the Stanislaus River in the Oakdale Recreation Area on Tuesday night.

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Modesto Fire responded to a call for a vegetation fire off Liberini Avenue near River Road along the river’s northern bank. Battalion Chief Ryan Winton said while firefighters battled the blaze, it jumped from the north side of the river to the south, ultimately scorching some 10 to 12 acres.

Winton said fighting the fire proved challenging for crews because of the area’s dense vegetation. Firefighters had to pass through nearby properties to access the area.

The blaze was near the Oakdale Animal Control shelter and Oakdale Wastewater Treatment Plant, but Winton said the buildings were never threatened and no calls for evacuation were made. While there were other properties nearby, he said crews were able to contain the fire in time and no homes were threatened or damaged. No injuries were reported.

Winton said crews worked through the night and were expected to continue monitoring the area much of Wednesday, watching for hot spots and flare-ups in the heavy brush. Six engines and two water tenders remained at the scene Wednesday morning, he said, and he estimated that double that were called to help battle the blaze Tuesday night.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Access to the Oakdale Recreation Area is closed Wednesday, and nearby roads are blocked while fire crews continue their work. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Winton said.