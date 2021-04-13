Salmon swimming past Oakdale could get better spawning habitat. How to weigh in

Chinook salmon swim upstream to spawn in the Stanislaus River near Knights Ferry in November 2006. Modesto Bee

The city of Oakdale aims to restore salmon habitat on a stretch of the Stanislaus River in the northeast part of town.

The public can offer input at an open house Thursday evening, April 15, at a downtown site.

Oakdale has state and federal grants for detailed planning at the site, along the north edge of Kerr Park. It still needs to line up funding for the estimated $2.2 million construction cost.

The City Council got an update April 5 from Rocko Brown, a consultant on the design for Cramer Fish Sciences in West Sacramento.

The work would restore gravel beds, where salmon could spawn after returning from a few years in the Pacific Ocean. The site also would get floodplains, where the newly hatched fish could develop in the shade of cottonwoods and other natives.

The 28-acre site still has the scars from rock quarrying long ago. Several small hillocks stand where flat floodplain used to be.

“This project has the potential to undo over 100 years of damage and put this in a state that’s not only good for fish, but also so that the city and the residents can enjoy it,” Brown said.

The project is one of many that seek to rebuild salmon populations on the Stanislaus and other rivers feeding the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

Oakdale did initial study on its project with a $341,036 grant awarded in 2019 by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The council voted this month to accept $361,400 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for detailed design. This will include how to place spawning gravel in the riverbed and to create more natural slopes up to the bluff along Kerr Park.

The work could be completed as soon as 2023 if the construction funding comes through. City Manager Bryan Whitemyer said that is likely because of the project’s benefits.

The open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave, Oakdale. Participants should use COVID-19 safeguards.