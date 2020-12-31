Oakdale husband describes horror of watching wife being chewed up by trio of dogs

Rick Lee answered a cell phone call from his wife Monday afternoon to hear her faintly plead, “Help me, help me” and tell him that she was being attacked by dogs.

Kathy Lee was on a walk along Mesa Drive in the unincorporated area of Oakdale, from her home on the 4600 block up to the 5300 block, near Langworth Road. It was there that three adult male German shepherd dogs set upon her as she walked past their home; they’d escaped through a gate being opened.

When Rick got her call, he immediately grabbed his keys and raced to help her. The homes are about three-quarters of a mile from each other. He’d gotten only about a quarter mile, near Mesa Elementary School, when he could hear her cries, he said. “The hardest part about it is hearing her scream, and there’s nothing you can do but push the pedal down to the metal and get there as fast as you can.”

He came up to the scene honking his vehicle’s horn, but that did nothing. He jumped out and stood over Kathy to protect her from further harm. “I had to try to fight them off and they’re wanting to eat me up, too,” he said Wednesday morning at his home when he rather would have been at her side at the hospital, where she is expected to spend a few weeks. COVID-19 protocols force them to be together only by phone and FaceTime.

As he fended off the dogs, their 80-year-old owner was doing nothing to help, Rick said. This actually was the second attack, separated from the first by just minutes, he said. Kathy told her husband that during the first attack, before briefly escaping them as she tried to make her way home, she pleaded with the owner, “Just lay on top of me. ... Stop your dogs from biting me. Lay on top of me — they won’t bite you.” But the man, who could not be reached for comment by The Bee on Wednesday, just stood there, Rick said. “His excuse to me was he’s just too old.”

Passers-by came to the couple’s aid, and someone called 911. Within five or 10 minutes, authorities were on scene, but “the dogs during all that time were trying to get at us,” Rick recalled.

A neck wound would have been fatal, husband says

Kathy was in critical condition when taken to a hospital Monday, and underwent surgery for five and a half hours, daughter Alexandria Lee posted on Facebook.

“There’s not a part on her body that wasn’t chewed on,” Rick said Wednesday. “They didn’t get to her neck or she wouldn’t be here.” She was able to protect her face, too, but the dogs bit the back of her head, which had to be shaved so the wounds could be treated.

In an update posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Alexandria said her mother was able to walk Tuesday night and is in good spirits. “I was able to see the wounds via FaceTime during a cleaning, and it is gnarly,” she wrote. “It is disfigured, but my mom is such a badass it doesn’t even matter. She is on the road to recovery, and that is all that is important.”

Annette Patton, executive director of the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency, said the dogs got out when their owner opened the gate at the front of the residence to leave. All the dogs were licensed, neutered and vaccinated; they were seized for a 10-day quarantine.

Patton said there were no previous calls to animal control regarding the dogs, but neighbors interviewed by officers after the incident said they were afraid of them.

Neighbor says she’s been ‘constantly’ scared

One of those neighbors, who asked not to be named, said she long has worried about the dogs. They get out “sporadically,” she said, and typically head down the long driveway of her family’s home. Perhaps just a day before the attack on Kathy Lee, the neighbor said the dogs were on her property in the wee hours of the morning and scratched the paint on her car while trying to get to a cat that was on its roof. It was caught on surveillance video, she said.

The dogs are aggressive, she said, and “scare me constantly. My son’s bus stop is at the top of the driveway. He takes the trash cans up. He likes to take off and go, ‘Mom, I’m gonna go check the mail,’ and takes off and gets it. My son’s 11 years old. That could have killed him” if he’d been the one attacked.

She occasionally baby-sits, and she leads several 4-H groups, so she has those kids to watch out for, too. The family also has show horses and other livestock and has worried the dogs might get through a fence to attack them. “I see them coming down the driveway, I don’t leave the house. I stay in the house. I keep my kid in the house.”

Foremost in her thoughts and prayers, the neighbor said, is the full recovery of Kathy Lee, whom she doesn’t know. But also she feels relief to have the dogs gone, she said, and should the owner be successful in getting them back, she said she’s likely start a petition to have them removed. Others on Mesa also share her worries about the now-clear viciousness of the dogs, she said.

Patton told The Bee on Tuesday that the owner wants them back but she will petition the court to have the dogs deemed vicious so they can be euthanized. “I am only releasing these dogs if I have a court order telling me to,” she said. “They are not safe in the community.”

Patton said the case is still under investigation, so she could not say at this time if the owner will face charges.