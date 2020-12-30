Three dogs attack woman out walking in Oakdale. She’s hospitalized in critical condition

A 62-year-old woman is in critical condition after being mauled by three German shepherds while she was out on a walk in an unincorporated area of Oakdale on Monday afternoon.

The dogs escaped from a home in the 5300 block of Mesa Drive, near Langworth Road, when their owner opened the gate around the front of the residence to leave, said Annette Patton, Director of the Stanislaus Animal Services Agency.

The woman was simply walking by when the three male German shepherds attacked.

“Right before the dogs got to her she was able to call my dad,” the woman’s daughter wrote in a Facebook post describing the attack. “My dad jumped in the car and got to her but couldn’t get the dogs off.

“They were eating her alive.”

Patton said the dogs’ owner and passers-by also intervened to stop the attack.

She did not know how long the attack went on but said the woman sustained multiple puncture wounds and lacerations throughout her body.

“Her blood pressure almost bottomed out twice in the ambulance en route to the hospital,” wrote the woman’s daughter, who works in health care. “I was able to go inside the trauma suite to be by her side before she was taken into Emergency Surgery. In all the YEARS I’ve been in healthcare. In all the years I worked in the emergency department, nothing could have prepared me to witness my mom like that.”

The woman was in surgery for 5 1/2 hours, her daughter wrote.

“She’s got severe injuries; it is still unknown at this time if (doctors) can save her leg and arm,” Patton said. “She was in surgery late into the evening.”

All the dogs were licensed, neutered and vaccinated; they were seized for a 10-day quarantine.

Patton said there were no previous calls to animal control regarding the dogs, but neighbors interviewed by officers after the incident said they afraid of them.

Patton said the owner wants them back but she will petition the court to have the dogs deemed vicious so they can be euthanized.

“I am only releasing these dogs if I have a court order telling me to,” Patton said. “They are not safe in the community.”