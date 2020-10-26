Female driver killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in Oakdale, CHP reports

A female driver was killed in a collision on Highway 108 in Oakdale on Sunday evening, Oct. 25, 2020.

A female driver was killed Sunday evening in a collision on Highway 108 just east of Mondo Lane in Oakdale, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. The driver killed was eastbound on the highway, alone in a 2015 Chevrolet Impala. A 2014 Freightliner truck driven by Mark Layman, 57, of Demorest, Georgia, was approaching westbound.

For undetermined reasons, the driver of the Impala veered off the road and lost control, the CHP says. She then slid sideways across the highway, into the westbound lane of traffic and the path of the Freightliner.

The front of the truck hit the passenger side of the Impala, whose driver was pinned in and was extricated by fire personnel. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Layman and his passenger, 63-year-old Allyson Layman of Demorest, had complaints of pain.

The driver of the Impala had not been identified as of Sunday evening.

The preliminary investigation has not determined if drugs or alcohol factored in the crash.