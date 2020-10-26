Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Oakdale

Female driver killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 108 in Oakdale, CHP reports

A female driver was killed in a collision on Highway 108 in Oakdale on Sunday evening, Oct. 25, 2020.
A female driver was killed in a collision on Highway 108 in Oakdale on Sunday evening, Oct. 25, 2020. Modesto Fire Department

A female driver was killed Sunday evening in a collision on Highway 108 just east of Mondo Lane in Oakdale, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. The driver killed was eastbound on the highway, alone in a 2015 Chevrolet Impala. A 2014 Freightliner truck driven by Mark Layman, 57, of Demorest, Georgia, was approaching westbound.

For undetermined reasons, the driver of the Impala veered off the road and lost control, the CHP says. She then slid sideways across the highway, into the westbound lane of traffic and the path of the Freightliner.

The front of the truck hit the passenger side of the Impala, whose driver was pinned in and was extricated by fire personnel. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Layman and his passenger, 63-year-old Allyson Layman of Demorest, had complaints of pain.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver of the Impala had not been identified as of Sunday evening.

The preliminary investigation has not determined if drugs or alcohol factored in the crash.

Profile Image of Deke Farrow
Deke Farrow
Deke has been an editor and reporter with The Modesto Bee since 1995. He currently does breaking-news, education and human-interest reporting. A Beyer High grad, he studied geology and journalism at UC Davis and CSU Sacramento.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service