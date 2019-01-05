Kids at Oakdale shelter have lots to read thanks to Sconza Chocolates, other donors

Children at the Guardian House shelter in Oakdale got $3,000 worth of donated books thanks to Sconza Chocolates and its partners.
The Oakdale-based candy maker joined in the fundraiser with the Oakdale Sportsmen’s Club and Usborne Books & More, a publisher based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The books, for shelter residents 1 to 13 years old, were delivered Dec. 23.
Guardian House is one of five shelters operated by the Children’s Crisis Center of Stanislaus County. The home on West F Street can take up to 38 kids whose parents are dealing with homelessness, addiction and other issues.
The organizers held a dinner to raise money for the cause. Some of it came from a raffle for prizes that included Sconza candy and a tour of the factory. Usborne helped with a 50-cent match for every dollar spent on its books.
Both Sconza and the sportsmen’s club were founded in 1939, noted Dennis Dias, production manager for the company and past president of the club. Sconza started in Oakland and moved to Oakdale in 2008, filling part of the former Hershey plant.
Final Cut Media names CEO
Mike Daniel is the new chief executive officer at Final Cut Media, which provides marketing, video and other services in Modesto. He had been chief marketing officer since 2015.
Daniel succeeds Sam Kneiss, who founded the company in 2003 and will continue as chief financial officer.
Final Cut also has hired Marco Sanchez as its director of production, overseeing film and video. The business is at 1720 G St.
