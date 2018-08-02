Nearly $11 million in FAA grants descend on airports in Oakdale, other area cities

Federal grants announced Thursday will upgrade airports in Oakdale, Columbia, Stockton, Atwater, Gustine and other locales across the nation.
The Federal Aviation Administration is providing $770.8 million in the latest round of grants through its Airport Improvement Program. They include:
- $7.25 million to Stockton Metropolitan Airport to extend the taxiway, which provides access to the runway, and to rebuild the apron, where aircraft are parked.
- $2.02 million to Columbia Airport to rebuild the taxiway and for apron upgrades.
- $774,648 to Oakdale Municipal Airport to install perimeter fencing and to repair the runway and taxiway.
- $620,000 to Gustine Municipal Airport to improve drainage.
- $95,000 to Castle Airport to install weather reporting equipment.
The grants announced Thursday are the third allocation out of a total of $3.18 billion in program funding this fiscal year.
“These critical investments will support upgrading and modernizing airports across the country, which will enhance safety, improve the travel experience and strengthen local economies,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a news release.
