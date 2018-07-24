Campaign fine lowered against ex-Oakdale water board member

The California Fair Political Practices Commission has approved a $4,000 penalty against former Oakdale Irrigation District board member Al Bairos, who violated campaign-finance requirements in an unsuccessful 2015 re-election bid.
Enforcers previously recommended a $16,000 fine partly because Bairos had failed to cooperate with an investigation, and The Modesto Bee covered the issue in a June report. As the proposed penalty went before commissioners on June 21, FPPC Enforcement Chief Galena West had it removed from the agenda, indicating Bairos finally had come forward and a settlement was in the works.
In 2015, Bairos failed to report money spent by others, including his wife, on campaign signs, and failed to print on a mailer who paid for it, enforcers said, both in violation of state campaign law. Bairos had served nine years on the OID board but lost the Division 4 seat that year to Linda Santos.
Bairos agreed to the $4,000 penalty, according to a stipluation prepared before Thursday’s commission vote.
