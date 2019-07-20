Names of Note: Ag Hall of Fame awaits for Modesto company that helps care for cows

(BART AH YOU/bahyou@modbee.com) - Mitch Etchebarne next to a traditional corn silage pile, covered with white plastic and tires at the Lucas Dairy, west of Turlock and Ceres, Tuesday afternoon. October 20, 2010

Etchebarne Dairy Consulting will join the Stanislaus County Ag Hall of Fame at a Nov. 15 banquet in Denair.

The Modesto-based company advises farmers on cattle feed, comfort, reproduction and milk performance. Founder Michel Etchebarne became an independent dairy nutritionist in 1982 and has since been joined by son Marc and daughter Kristen in the business.

The family is part of a county dairy industry that employs several thousand people on farms, at processing plants and in trucking and other services.

The Ag Hall of Fame started in 1998 to honor farmers, educators and others who have helped make Stanislaus one of the nation’s top farm counties.

The banquet raises money for the National Ag Science Center, based in Modesto. It is best known for Ag in Motion, a traveling lab that teaches farm-related science to middle school students.

The $150 tickets for the banquet can be purchase on the center’s website. It will be at the Larsa Banquet Hall, 2107 East Monte Vista Avenue.

MJC names VP

Flerida Arias is the new vice president of student services at Modesto Junior College, after several months as the interim VP.

Arias attended MJC herself and went on to earn a bachelors degree in political science at UC Davis and a masters in education from Mills College in Oakland.

She has been with MJC for 23 years, starting as a program specialist for the TRIO Pre-College Programs. She later was its director and in 2015 became the college’s first dean of student equity. She was later promoted to dean of student services.

And finally ...

Eleven students received nearly $24,000 in college scholarships in recognition of their volunteer work at Doctors Medical Center.

The Modesto hospital’s Service League raised the money in its gift shop and from other sources. The recipients had to maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average in high school and commit to a year of volunteering.

They are: Madison Bates, Briteil Danipour, Meghan Galhano, Andrew Liang, Suzanne Manseau, Haley Mendlin, Isham Moundi, Karishma Narayan, Safa Sareshwala, Lucia Suarez and Christine Woodard.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.