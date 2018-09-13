How does Stan State score in western college rankings? See how UC Merced fares, too

The latest college rankings by U.S. News & World Report show the campus in Turlock is on the rise.
California State University, Stanislaus, was 10th among 37 public universities in the West, up from 13th last year, the magazine reported Monday. It was 48th out of 140 schools overall in the region, up from 55th last year.
A caveat: The regional rankings do not include universities that award a large number of doctorates and have faculty members heavily involved in research. They compete instead in national rankings (and they include the University of California, Merced, another riser).
The magazine bases 35 percent of each ranking on “outcomes,” including graduation rates for the student body overall and for low-income students. Stan State and UC Merced both pride themselves on serving this subset.
Twenty percent is based on class size, faculty training and salaries, and the percentage of full-time educators. Another 20 percent comes from polling of administrators about schools other than their own.
Ten percent is based on how much money goes directly to teaching (not dorms, sports or other spending). Another 10 percent comes from SAT scores and other measures of high school learning. The last 5 percent is alumni giving, a sign of customer satisfaction.
UC Merced ranked 136th among 312 schools in the overall national rankings, up from 165th last year. It was 67th out of 132 public schools, up from 87th.
The private University of the Pacific in Stockton placed 106th on the overall national list.
The magazine said Princeton University is the nation’s best overall. It has dozens of other rankings, such as best values for the tuition, best schools for veterans, and best ethnic diversity.
The Merced Sun-Star contributed to this report.
