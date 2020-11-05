Peterson’s Modesto hearing is off as status conference set for Redwood City

Scott Peterson, pictured May 11, 2018

Scott Peterson’s case returns to court Friday but not in Modesto as planned. That court appearance has been canceled and instead the case will be heard at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City.

A 10 a.m. status conference is scheduled there. Peterson will attend via Zoom.

Peterson was convicted in 2004 of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn child, Conner, and later sentenced to death. He is at San Quentin State Prison. The trial was moved from Modesto to Redwood City because of the massive pretrial publicity.

The California Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence in August from the penalty phase of his trial, saying the trial judge erred by excluding potential jurors opposed to the death penalty.

The court in October returned the guilt phase of the trial to San Mateo Superior Court for a judge to decide whether prejudicial jury misconduct occurred regarding a juror who did not disclose she had been the victim of crime when she was pregnant. Peterson’s conviction could be overturned.

No details were available about Friday’s conference. The case has been assigned to San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo.

The penalty phase of Peterson’s case was discussed two weeks ago in Stanislaus Superior Court, but Peterson’s attorney, Pat Harris, argued the case should be heard in San Mateo Superior Court, where Peterson was tried.