Modesto truck driving school owner says he regrets crime

Standing in the yard of his Modesto trucking school Thursday morning, Turlock resident Kulwinder Singh Dosanjh choked up as he talked about the criminal mistake that has him facing possible prison time.

“I’m sorry. ... I shouldn’t have done it, it ruined my life,” the 58-year-old owner of Mid California Truck School said, referring to his role in helping a driver illegally obtain a commercial trucking license in 2013.

In federal court in Sacramento on Tuesday, Dosanjh pleaded guilty to that crime – specifically to conspiracy to commit bribery and identity fraud. He faces up to five years in prison.

His plea is part of a case in which at least 100 California commercial truck drivers did not take or did not pass the tests required for their licenses, which were sold by Department of Motor Vehicles employees to operators of truck-driving schools for as much as $5,000, according to papers filed by prosecutors.

The DMV has revoked or canceled 602 commercial licenses that could be linked to the fraud, including the 100 that were pinpointed by investigators, said Frank Alvarez, the DMV’s chief investigator.

It was one guy, he paid $5,000. I didn’t even keep a penny. … Now I’m in the deep hole. Kulwinder Singh Dosanjh

Dosanjh said his involvement in the scheme extended no further than the one incident. A prosecutor could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Dosanjh admitted that a driver – later revealed to be an FBI confidential source – met with him April 11, 2013, and paid him $5,000 for a Class A license, without having to take either exam. The next month, Dosanjh returned the money to the driver and told him the DMV contact was having trouble processing the license.

“Kulwinder Dosanjh told Person A (the FBI source) that once the CDL (the license) was issued, Person A would then pay Kulwinder Dosanjh $5,000,” according to his plea agreement.

At his school Thursday, Dosanjh elaborated, saying he didn’t do it for money – didn’t even receive any money. He said a fellow truck school owner he knows, Mangal Gill of San Ramon, told Dosanjh that if he ever knew someone unable to get a commercial license, Gill knew someone at the DMV.

Dosanjh, who asked not to be photographed for this story, said he later was approached by the driver.

“He was begging me, started texting me,” asking for help in getting his license to keep a contract with a delivery company, Dosanjh said.

“I felt sorry for him, I shouldn’t have done it, now it’s too late,” he said. “It was one guy, he paid $5,000. I didn’t even keep a penny. … Now I’m in the deep hole.”

Dosanjh said he was shocked when FBI agents confronted him at the Modesto DMV office in April when he’d taken students there for tests. They told him they had a warrant for him and proof of his involvement: the text messages he had exchanged with Gill.

23 Traffic accidents that could be related to the broad DMV fraud scheme, according to federal officials

After consulting his attorney, Dosanjh said, he decided there was no point in pleading not guilty.

“If I say ‘not guilty,’ they have proof” in the texts, he said. He brokered a bribe just that one time, he added. “That’s why I told the FBI everything” and “that’s why I’m telling you true. If I’m lying, I would not talk with you.”

Dosanjh said he moved to the United States from India in 1980. He said he was thinking about his life the other day and counted 25 to 30 jobs he’s worked since arriving, starting in the fields in Yuba City for $1.45 an hour. He and his wife, Amarjit, have lived in Turlock for 26 years.

Sometime in 1990-92, he said, a doctor found Dosanjh had kidney stones. He said his kidney health began to decline to the point that he went on dialysis in 1998 and had to have a transplant in 2005 when his kidneys failed.

He’d been working 14 to 15 hours a day as a milk truck driver but lost his license during his health troubles, Dosanjh said. For two years after his transplant, he had no work. In 2007, he attended the now-defunct Central Valley Truck School in Turlock, passed his DMV written and driving tests and renewed his commercial license.

Court records say DMV employees changed computer records to falsely show that drivers had passed written and behind-the-wheel tests after they were bribed by the owners of three truck-driving schools from June 2011 to March 2015.

With no immediate job prospects, Dosanjh said, he worked several months at the truck school before leaving to open his own.

He said he runs a good school, training about 200 to 250 students a year, and gets most business through word of mouth.

“If I take their money and don’t teach them,” he said, “then people wouldn’t come to me.”

Dosanjh said his wife, who’s a registered nurse working at Doctors Medical Center, and adult son and daughter have been supportive of him. He regrets that he and Amarjit are “now on our feet” and he did what he did.

“I don’t know anybody at the DMV. ... The guys in Sacramento and Fremont (Gill owned and operated trucking schools in Fremont, Lathrop, Fresno and Salinas), they’re the main thing, they know somebody at DMV,” said Dosanjh, who hopes that his sentence will be probation and fines.

He said it troubles him that people may be looking at him as a “bad guy.”

“I shouldn’t have done it,” he repeated as he talked in the yard of his school. He then moved into the shade, saying because of transplant medication, he is supposed to avoid direct sun. “This could kill me,” he said, not of the sun but of the weight of the criminal case, explaining that his health problems extend beyond his kidneys to high cholesterol and blood pressure.

Dosanjh is set to be sentenced Nov. 17.