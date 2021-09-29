Modesto man pleads guilty to strangling, beating mother of three with candlestick

Aimee Eddington-Crawford from the Facebook page Remembering Aimee Eddington

A Modesto man who beat and strangled his girlfriend inside her Oakdale home has pleaded guilty to her murder, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

William Thomas Schendel, 58, beat Aimee Eddington-Crawford, 40, more than 50 times in her head, face and other parts of her body with a metal candle holder on May 1, 2018. One of Eddington-Crawford’s children, who were ages 10, 12 and 14 at the time, found her dead in the shower of their home in the 13000 Horseshoe Road.

While fleeing the scene following the homicide, Schendel was involved head-on collision on Highway 120 near Escalon.

Law enforcement responded to the crash and while interviewing Schendel found that he was missing the tip of his left thumb.

During Eddington-Crawford autopsy, the tip of Schendel’s thumb was found in her hair.

During several recorded jail calls, Schendel talked to his ex-wife about being in an argument with Eddington-Crawford and leaving the residence after getting his thumb bitten off.

Schendel was originally charged with first-degree murder, which has a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

As part of a plea agreement on Sept. 24, he pleaded guilty to second degree murder and admitted to an enhancement of using a deadly weapon.

Schendel will return to court on Dec. 6 to be sentenced to 16 years to life in prison.