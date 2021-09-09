Stanislaus deputies investigate death off Highway 108 in Riverbank; busy roadway closed

The Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department is investigating a death at a property along Highway 108 between Claus Road and Mesa Drive. The highway has been closed to traffic during the investigation.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation along Highway 108 just outside of Riverbank.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday a 911 emergency call for service was received reporting “suspicious circumstances” on the 4200 block of Highway 108. The sheriff’s office called its tactical teams, investigators, crimes against persons detectives, coroner’s office detectives, and crime scene technicians to the scene.

Sgt. Luke Schwartz, a spokesman for the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, said Highway 108 between Claus Road and Mesa Drive have been closed to all traffic as the investigation continues. Drivers should avoid the area “for hours to come” as investigators will be on scene into the evening.

The busy thoroughfare connects Riverbank and Oakdale, and is used by residents and tourists alike. Traffic has been diverted away from the property, according to the sheriff’s department. On social media, commenters noted hundreds stuck in traffic as the section of the highway was shut down.

The area has been deemed secure, Schwartz said, but detectives are actively on scene and no additional information about the victim, cause of death or other circumstances is available at this time. Schwartz said more details will be be released once lead case agents have fully process their scene.

Members of the community with information about the incident as asked to contact the sheriff’s department non-emergency dispatch line at 209-552-2468.