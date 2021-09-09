Stanislaus County men indicted on drug trafficking, gun charges after long investigation

A federal grand jury Thursday indicted Turlock and Ceres men on charges of distributing methamphetamine and heroin as well as illegal gun possession.

A months-long investigation into drug trafficking in Stanislaus County led to the charges, Acting U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott announced in a news release.

Doroteo Gonzales, 51, of Turlock, and Amado Escobedo Jr., 44, of Ceres allegedly planned to distribute pounds of methamphetamine and heroin between November 2020 and May 2021. Together they face seven counts, including for possessing guns during the investigation, the release said. Both defendants are convicted felons, banning them from carrying firearms and ammunition.

Escobedo also faces charges for possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine on Aug. 25. Eight federal, state and local agencies helped with the investigation, including the Turlock Police Department, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the release.

A grand jury in Fresno returned the indictment. Escobedo and Gonzales each face a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted of the drug trafficking charges. The maximum penalty for their gun charges are $250,000 fines and 10 years in prison, the release said.

