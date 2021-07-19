Woman killed in crash during Ceres pursuit identified as suspect in Modesto shooting

The woman who died in a crash during a pursuit with Ceres Police has been identified as a Modesto woman.

Investigators say Monica Arias, 36, had been wanted for attempted murder for allegedly shooting a woman in south Modesto earlier this month.

On Saturday evening Ceres Police Officer Eric Souza saw Arias in a silver Volkswagen Beetle stopped next to the curb at Central Avenue and Herndon Road, according to a press release issued Monday afternoon.

He noticed she was in an argument with her passenger, later identified as 38-year-old Juan Gutierrez of Modesto, so he pulled up alongside the Volkswagen to check on them.

According to the press release, Souza recognized Arias as the suspect wanted in connection with a July 11 shooting on Bystrum Road that was investigated by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

In that case, a woman in her vehicle on Bystrum Road near Eugene Avenue was shot in the back, according to authorities. Her injuries were not life threatening.

A warrant was issued for Arias’ arrest with bail set at $1.5 million.

When Souza recognized her, he immediately backed up behind the Volkswagen to conduct a high-risk vehicle stop, according to the press release.

He activated his overhead emergency lights but Arias drove away, heading north on Central Avenue.

Arias sped up and failed to stop for a stop sign at Caswell Avenue.

She reached speeds of about 80 mph as she approached Hatch Road, where the Beetle entered the intersection against a red light and collided with the side of an eastbound semi-truck.

The Volkswagen became lodged underneath the trailer, trapping Arias and Gutierrez inside. Firefighters had to extricate both.

Lifesaving efforts were started but Arias was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene. Gutierrez was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at (209) 545-7440.