Parole board makes decision on man who as a teen killed Downey High teacher in 1981

A 56-year-old Modesto man who was 17 when he killed a Downey High School teacher was granted parole recently, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office said.

Jack Dewayne Britt was convicted of the 1981 fatal shooting of John Crahan during a foiled kidnapping attempt. According to prosecutors, Britt, Jonathan McIntyre and Stoney Lynn Hunt planned to kidnap Crahan because they believed the teacher, who lived with his mother, had access to a large amount of money.

The trio went to Crahan’s Modesto home in the early hours of Dec. 1, 1981. But Crahan had heard rumors about a kidnapping plot and shot at the group as they approached him in his driveway. Britt shot Crahan in the chest, killing him.

The following year, Britt pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with use of a firearm and attempted kidnapping for ransom and was sentenced to serve 17 years-to-life in state prison. He has been denied parole on 13 occasions earlier, and a 2021 psychological assessment rated Britt as a moderate risk for violence if released on parole. But the parole board on June 17 determined that he no longer posed an unreasonable danger to society, noting that Britt had participated in numerous self-help and vocational programs.

A jury convicted McIntyre of first-degree murder, attempted kidnapping for robbery and conspiracy to kidnap for the purposes of robbery. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison. Hunt was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to serve 16 years to life in state prison.