Modesto man arrested on suspicion of making online threats against Mayor Zwahlen

A 45-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police say he made threats over social media directed at Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen.

Gopi Rajagopal, of Modesto, was arrested on charges of making criminal threats and making threats to a public official, according to a Modesto Police Department Facebook post.

The department did not characterize the nature of the threats or reveal on what social media platform they were made.

Rajagopal charges include violation of section 422 of the penal code, which is a threat to commit a crime that will result in death or great bodily harm to another person.

Zwahlen could not immediately be reached for comment.

The department, in its post on Sunday night, wrote: “Officers responded and completed an assessment and evaluation of the threats made by Rajagopal which resulted in his arrest.”

Rajagopal was being held Monday morning in Stanislaus County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000.