Update: At least three suspects involved in fatal inmate attack, San Joaquin sheriff says

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow speaks at a news conference on Friday, June 25, 2021, about the death of an inmate at the San Joaquin Honor Farm. San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

An inmate who was fatally attacked at the San Joaquin Honor Farm Thursday night had arrived there just that day, Sheriff Patrick Withrow said at a press conference Friday morning.

The inmate, whose name has not been released, was attacked in a barracks at the honor farm, authorities said. A correctional officer came in about 10 p.m., when inmates are counted each evening.

“He noticed something was wrong, looked over to the bathroom saw our victim on the floor and immediately tried to get help,” Withrow said. More officers and emergency responders administered life-saving efforts, but the inmate died.

Withrow said he could not get into whether any weapons were used in the attack, pending the ongoing investigation.

The inmate, whose family was being notified, had been booked into jail several days prior, attended court and was sentenced to the honor farm, Withrow said.

The barracks where the assault took place is where incoming inmates are taken for a two-week quarantine, part of restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the sheriff said.

Though he was newly sentenced, the inmate had been incarcerated in San Joaquin County before and had no known problems with other inmates, authorities said. A motive for the attack had not been determined.

Roughly 45 people were in the barracks where the attack occurred. They were sequestered and individually questioned, Withrow said. Detectives identified three suspects so far; Withrow said he anticipates the men being charged with murder later Friday.

“Two of our officers were exposed to blood and other fluids,” Withrow said. “They were taken to the hospital for safety precautions and they have since been released.”

The death is being investigated “as an incident of inmate-on-inmate violence,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.