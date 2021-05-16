Turlock man faces felony DUI charges in major-injury Stanislaus crash, CHP reports

Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash on Geer Road late Saturday, May 15, 2021. One faces DUI charges, the CHP reports.

One Turlock man suffered major injuries and another faces felony DUI charges after a head-on collision late Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred about 11:50 p.m. on Geer Road just south of Santa Fe Avenue, between Hughson and Turlock, CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said Sunday.

The responsible party, 31-year-old Anibel Lopez, was southbound on Geer in a Honda sedan when he went into the opposite lane, Olsen said. He struck a northbound GMC SUV driven by Rigoberto Salas-Torres, 49.

Lopez initially was unresponsive, Olsen said, but came to and was taken to Doctors Medical Center in Modesto for treatment of abdominal lacerations, a fractured pelvis and a broken ankle. He was placed under arrest but released to the custody of the hospital, Olsen said.

Salas-Torres also was taken to Doctors Medical Center. He suffered a broken femur and lacerations to his face, Olsen said.

A witness who saw Lopez’s car drifting back and forth across the Geer Road lanes followed and was in the process of calling 911 when the crash occurred, Olsen said.

Even if the call had been completed, the crash happened so quickly there wouldn’t have been time for the CHP to arrive to prevent it, the officer said, but “if it can be done in a safe manner, the CHP encourages motorists to call 911 to report suspected DUI drivers. DUI is a choice. Mr. Lopez chose to put his life and the lives of others in jeopardy.”