Gang member who was shot during 1999 home invasion denied parole

A member of the Crazy Mob Family street gang who was shot during an armed home invasion in 1998 was denied parole in March, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said.

Sokhean Keo, now 43, was one of a group of gang members who armed themselves the night of March 27, 1998, and went to rob a River Pine Court home.

Keo forced entry into the home through a kitchen window, the DA’s office said, and was shot by the homeowner.

As Keo fled back out the window, he fired his shotgun at the homeowner. The Bee previously reported that the DA’s office said other gang members returned fire from outside the house. No one other than Keo was hit.

The DA’s office said Keo was convicted in February 1999 of first first degree robbery of an occupied home, first degree burglary, assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm in an inhabited dwelling and being an active street gang member. He was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

Another man involved in the case, Sopheap Chhoeung, was recommended parole in February during his hearing because he was just 20 at the time of the crime and considered a “youthful offender.”

Although Keo was also 20 at the time, the board denied his parole for five years.

Deputy District Attorney Sara Sousa argued Keo should be denied parole for seven years because he did not show any remorse for his actions, hadn’t properly prepared for his parole hearing and violated prison rules.

Keo participated in a 2009 prison riot and accumulated six serious prison rule violations in the last two years.

The parole board recommended Keo re-take anger management classes and be better prepared with potential parole plans during future hearings.

Deke Farrow contributed reporting.